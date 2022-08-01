Former Eastbourne cinema under offer for £1.4m

The owners of Curzon cinema said its business was 'killed' by The Beacon's Cineworld.

The independent cinema in Langney Road closed in 2020 because it could no longer compete with larger cinemas nearby.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Curzon Cinema, Eastbourne

Commercial property sale site Realla listed the former cinema for a price of £1.4m. The website now says (as of August 1) the cinema is under offer and the full listing can no longer be viewed.

Realla says there is a 'potential development opportunity – subject to planning'.

The three-storey building, which was built in 1900, has a frontage to Langney Road and a yard at the rear.

The ground floor was used as a foyer and customer toilets, projection rooms and two screens with seating for 220 people each.

Curzon Cinema is up for sale

The mezzanine floor has more customer toilets and staff rooms.