Former Herstmonceux butchers could be converted

Rocks Smallholding in Victoria Road was last used as a sales and butchering building in December 2018, plans say.

According to the planning statement, the site is made up of a two-bed bungalow, the former sales building, and the residue of the smallholding.

The site owners have now retired and have a son with ‘profound medical disabilities’ who cannot pursue routine employment.

Photo by Google Maps. SUS-220217-092242001

If approved by Wealden District Council, the former sales building would be used as a living space for the applicant’s son to achieve more independent living whilst remaining close to support.

According to the plans, currently the bungalow is ‘restrictive’ and can’t support the son’s long-term needs.

Plans say ‘conversion of this building would provide worthy and flexible accommodation to sustain independent living’ for their son.

‘Minimum alterations’ would be made to convert the building, with no extension needed and no neighbourly implications, plans confirmed.