Former Worthing teacher on a mission to nurture a life-long love of reading

A former Worthing teacher is on a mission to nurture a life-long love of reading in children, by helping and inspiring parents, grandparents and carers.

Polly Atkinson has set up the Arundel-based organisation Children Reading for Life, offering support to families in Worthing, Littlehampton and Arundel.

She has more than 25 years' experience, having worked at Heene Primary School in Worthing for most of her career, as well as at English Martyrs Catholic Primary School in Goring and Clapham and Patching CE Primary School.

Polly said: "There is plenty of research available showing that those children who enjoy reading, and choose to read, achieve greater academic success than those children who do not. But enjoying reading has other, far wider benefits.

"The children who love reading just do so much better and it doesn't have to be forced. For those early readers, it is not easy buy there are various strategies, it is not always about phonics. Learning off by heart is a very important part of learning to read and that can't happen in school because there isn't any time.

"It is about helping adults at home, especially grandparents, to realise the reading process and that they can do an awful lot to nurture a love of reading.

"The big thing is to read to children from toddler stage to 18. It is something that everyone enjoys. It is that culture of reading at home and making it familiar. That is what I try to encourage and inspire."

Polly is keen to inspire parents to allow their children to choose the books they read, whether it be storybooks, non-fiction or graphic novels.

She explained: "Stamina for reading is much lower these days, what with social media. It doesn't have to be for long, only ten minutes, little and often.

"There are different types of reading, depending on the children. Let them choose and find a strategy they can cope with. For those who struggle to read, just keep reading to them, talk about the books and then there is no pressure on it."

Polly has started with presentations and storytelling sessions but is looking ahead to developing a podcast and building a community interest company, so she can run free sessions and offer books for free.

Her aim is to encourage children and their families to enjoy reading together. Visit www.childrenreadingforlife.co.uk for more information and to see endorsements from the likes of Stephen Fry, Cressida Cowell and Rob Biddulph.

Polly said: "Sharing books, and discussing what is in those books, is undoubtedly one of the most important activities parents can do with their child. The very act of sitting together, so a child can be with their loved ones and hear their voice, cannot be underestimated in terms of a child’s welfare and development.

"Reading to children, even when they can read independently, until they are at least 18 is an incredibly valuable and rewarding activity. It means children are able to hear and access a range of texts that they might not necessarily choose themselves."

Polly arranges talks and private sessions to explain the process of learning to read and how to help children progress with the reading skills they need to become enthusiastic, efficient and effective readers for life.