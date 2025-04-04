Formula 1 fans to benefit from first-ever Gulf Air service between London Gatwick and Bahrain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Formula 1 fans across London and the South East will benefit from a new direct route between London Gatwick and Bahrain, just in time for this month’s Grand Prix.

The new service, operated by Gulf Air, began on Sunday, March 30 and will fly to the Arabian Gulf island three times per week from London Gatwick’s North Terminal, using Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

More than 100,000 fans are expected to attend the Bahrain International Circuit across the race weekend of April 11-13, with many travelling from the UK to support British drivers Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Oliver Bearman.

The Gulf Air service is the first to ever operate between London Gatwick and Bahrain and is the latest in a series of new routes connecting the airport with Asia in the Middle East, and onward connections to Australia.

Stephanie Wear, VP aviation development, London Gatwick, said: “We are delighted to welcome Gulf Air to London Gatwick, and offer passengers an excellent new service and greater connectivity to the Middle East.

“Gulf Air is one of a number of long-haul carriers adding routes from London Gatwick, which is testament to the fantastic service we are able to provide our airline partners and their passengers.

“Through continued investment in infrastructure and facilities, we look forward to providing passengers with even greater choice and competition this summer and beyond.”

Hanadi Al-Aali, chief customer experience officer, Gulf Air, said: “This new route to London Gatwick is a significant step in Gulf Air’s wider vision to expand the carrier’s network while fostering stronger bilateral relations between Bahrain and the UK.

“As one of the UK’s busiest airports and a key gateway to London and the south of England, London Gatwick offers strategic access to both business and leisure travellers.

“This expansion allows Gulf Air to cater to a broader customer base, enhance connectivity, and provide seamless travel options.”