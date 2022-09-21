Fornite creator teams up with Volvo to bring new technology to electric cars in Eastbourne

Photorealistic visualisation technology allows drivers to purchase electric cars with advanced 3D animations and immersive graphics. Volvo Cars has collaborated with Epic Games, best known for Fortnite, to bring these high-quality graphics to its upcoming range of electric cars which will be available in Caffyns Eastbourne on Lottbridge Drove.

Mike Goodwin, Volvo brand manager at Caffyns Eastbourne, said: “This collaboration is another exciting step forward on our journey to ramp up the electrification of motoring through a range of cars that provide the best possible user experience. This technology will offer our customers a rich, immersive and responsive visualisation inside their cars. The interactive design and high-resolution graphics, which function in real time, will provide a fresh and modern motoring experience that is sure to entertain everyone in the car. We look forward to sharing this technology with our customers in our new, all-electric flagship model.”