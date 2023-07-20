Franchise director leads by example with Caremark Lewes and Wealden North franchise investment

Mark Thompson, Franchise Director of leading home care provider, Caremark, has resigned from his position to put his money where his mouth is – committing himself to the franchise that he’s been responsible for recruiting others to join for the past two years.

This June, Mark moved on from his role by personally investing in the business and becoming the franchise owner of Caremark Lewes and Wealden North. With this move, Mark paves the way for prospective franchisees and gives customers the peace of mind that their care is headed up by someone who thoroughly understands the task at hand.

When questioned about his motive for taking on the franchise, Mark responded:

“Being a family man and someone concerned about community welfare, Caremark is a great opportunity for me to have a positive influence. Over 800,000 people are receiving home care in the UK, many of whom can’t be looked after by the NHS yet aren’t in a care home. These people still need vital support in some shape or form and the franchise opportunity offers a strong business model that solves this problem.

Mark Thompson, Caremark Lewes and Wealden North Franchise Owner

“The idea of owning a franchise had always been there, but before taking the leap, I wanted to become part of the team, learn about the sector and see how Caremark operates.

“After some time working at Caremark, it was clear to see the company is built on a foundation of genuine and talented people, and it is growing fast too. In the past two years alone, more franchises have opened and each is on track to turnover £1m in their third year of operation, so financially it has been an easy investment decision to make.

“With such exceptional training and support available, and a 10% YOY increase in Caremark’s Franchise Satisfaction Benchmark Score, it’s abundantly clear how much they care about their franchise owners, so I know I’ll be assisted to make a success of my business.

“The tipping point for me was visiting customers with one of my colleagues. Seeing firsthand the smiles and positive effect we have on people’s lives simply backed all that I knew and confirmed it was the right path to take.”

Mark’s passion and dedication to quality home care stand out with his ambitions for the franchise. He added:

“Ultimately, I want us to be the home care provider and employer of choice in the region. Caremark has a fantastic reputation, but we want to grow that local perception.

“The success of any franchise hinges on the team, so we’re spending time recruiting the right people to deliver high-quality care and support, have great integrity and who can also have a bit of fun whilst making a difference in our customers’ lives.”

By going all-in on the franchise, Mark has added real clout to the company's integrity and demonstrated the devotion and compassionate drive behind the leaders of this business.