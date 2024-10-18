Fred. Olsen Travel opens a brand new concept store in Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fred. Olsen Travel has opened a brand new concept store in Chichester, it’s 22nd high street shop in total and its fourth in Sussex after Worthing, Eastbourne and Heathfield.

The new store, which was officially opened on Wednesday 9th October by Chichester’s Deputy Mayor and City Councillor Stuart Loxton, is Fred. Olsen Travel’s fifth concept store, with TUI, Travelsphere & Just You, Azamara, Wendy Wu Tours and Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines all supporting the branch with in-store branding. Representatives of these companies also attended the event and mingled with local business owners and potential customers.

The store is led by industry stalwart Roger Mallock who has decades of travel experience, having started in the industry in the 1980s and worked for leading brands such as Lunn Poly, Bath Travel, Planet Cruise, Hays Travel and Woods Travel.

He also has valuable knowledge of operators thanks to his past experience working onboard Fred. Olsen Cruises and also as a tour director for Saga and Shearings. The new shop is in a prime location in the centre of Chichester and offers the exceptional service and product knowledge that Fred. Olsen Travel is renowned for.

Roger Mallock, Manager of the Fred. Olsen Travel store in Chichester, and Chichester’s Deputy Mayor and City Councillor, Stuart Loxton.

Paul Hardwick, Fred. Olsen Travel’s director of retail, comments: “We are delighted to have opened our newest concept store in Chichester, which further expands our retail footprint and adds to our recently established cluster of shops in Sussex.

"We are looking forward to welcoming the people of Chichester and the surrounding areas into the store to discuss their holiday and cruise requirements with our friendly and knowledgeable team."