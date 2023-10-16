Free business sustainability course for Eastbourne firms to be run by council

Eastbourne businesses have been invited to take part in a free online sustainability workshop over two mornings by Eastbourne Borough Council.

Net Zero 360, developed by the University of Brighton’s Green Growth Platform, is a two-part workshop that helps businesses unlock the benefits of taking action on sustainability.

These benefits include reducing costs, attracting customers, boosting employee satisfaction, getting access to larger tender opportunities, and convincing investors of long-term prospects.

The workshop is run in partnership with Eastbourne Borough Council and is exclusively for businesses in the area. It is part-funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Councillor Jim Murray, Cabinet Member for Climate Change, said: “These free sessions have been specially designed to help Eastbourne businesses across all sectors get to grips with sustainability.

“This council is committed to making the transition to carbon net zero and helping local businesses on their sustainability journey is very much part of this process.”

To book your free place, visit: https://www.clean-growth.uk/events/net-zero-360-eastbourne-and-lewes-district/

The workshop is online and runs over two mornings. There are two sets of dates available:

Option 1: On both Monday, November 13 and Monday, November 20, both 10am to1pm.

Option 2: On both, Wednesday, December 6 and Wednesday, December 13, both 10am to 1pm.

By the end of the workshop, attendees will have covered:

Understanding where your business’s carbon emissions come from

Measuring your carbon footprint

Circular economy, reducing waste, and innovation

Creating a sustainability action plan for your business