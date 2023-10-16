Businesses across Lewes district are invited to take part in a free online sustainability workshop over two mornings.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Net Zero 360, developed by the University of Brighton’s Green Growth Platform, is a two-part workshop that helps businesses unlock the benefits of taking action on sustainability.

These benefits include reducing costs, attracting customers, boosting employee satisfaction, getting access to larger tender opportunities, and convincing investors of long-term prospects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The workshop is run in partnership with Lewes District Council and is exclusively for businesses in the area. It is part-funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Councillor Emily O’Brien

Councillor Emily O’Brien, Cabinet Member for Climate, Nature and Food Systems, said: “We are committed to making Lewes district carbon net zero and fully climate resilient by 2030 and we need the support of local businesses and residents to achieve this goal.

“These free sessions are the perfect way for businesses across the district to learn how they can become more sustainable and the many benefits this brings. I encourage anyone who is interested to book their spot now.”

The workshop is online and runs over two mornings. There are two sets of dates available: Monday 13 November and Monday 20 November, both 10am – 1pm. Or Wednesday 6 December and Wednesday 13 December, both 10am – 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By the end of the workshop, attendees will have covered: Climate change jargon-busting, understanding where their business’s carbon emissions come from, measuring carbon footprint, circular economy, reducing waste, and innovation, creating a sustainability action plan, and the support and funding available to put the plan into action.