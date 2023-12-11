Free jobs offer from Rustington garden services business has overwhelming response

​​The owner of a garden services business based in Rustington has launched a monthly free jobs offer, with a school, pre-school, nursery and creative company for special adults benefiting so far.

Paul Wicks said the number of responses to his free job offer was far more than he imagined, so he would be doing one a month and picking the winners out of a hat.

He started with Little Stars Nursery in Rustington on October 10 then went to Bright Little Kiddies in Littlehampton on October 21. At Funtastic Futures in Rustington, he did lots of free jobs over several days, including mowing the lawn in between jobs when he had half an hour spare, weeding and trimming the hedge.

The Lavinia Norfolk Centre at The Angmering School was then pulled out of the hat for December and Paul spent the day there on Wednesday, December 6.

He said: "I spent seven hours at The Angmering School clearing a large section of The Lavinia Norfolk Centre bungalow. I did the entire job for free as they were the most recent organisation to be pulled out of my free jobs hat. The school was extremely grateful and the children who will benefit from my work.

"I shared it with the Rustington, East Preston, Littlehampton and Angmering Facebook pages. I have received an overwhelming response. Likes, loves and many, many messages of thanks. My plan is to do at least one free job every month forever."

The day was bitterly cold but Paul did not stop, clearing up the garden to benefit the students.

Natalie Webb, teacher in charge of the centre, said: "We would like to say a huge thank you to Paul for the amazing work he did on Wednesday, December 6, in the bitter cold, to clear our Bungalow Garden, making it look fantastic.

"The Lavinia Norfolk Centre is the Special Support Facility at The Angmering School, who support students with physical and sensory needs. The bungalow is an important part of the facility that is used to allow the students to learn basic household jobs, like cooking and cleaning, and now that we have a clean and tidy garden, when the weather warms up, the students will be able to get the full benefit.

"We are very grateful to Paul for his generosity in working so hard for the LNC."

1 . Free jobs offer Paul Wicks with Natalie Webb, teacher in charge, and students at The Lavinia Norfolk Centre at The Angmering School Photo: Paul Wicks

2 . Free jobs offer Garden clearance at The Lavinia Norfolk Centre at The Angmering School, before and after Photo: Paul Wicks

3 . Free jobs offer Garden clearance at The Lavinia Norfolk Centre at The Angmering School, before and after Photo: Paul Wicks

4 . Free jobs offer Garden clearance at The Lavinia Norfolk Centre at The Angmering School, before and after Photo: Paul Wicks