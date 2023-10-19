Free women's startup workshops in East Sussex
The 'virtual' women's startup programme is returning to support aspiring female entrepreneurs in East Sussex and Kent. Her Biz is designed specifically to encourage more women to start a business.
Closing date for applications is Wednesday, November 8. The sessions will take place via Zoom in a series of four two and a half hour sessions starting Friday, November 17.
According to the Lets Do Business Group: “To increase female entrepreneurship locally, we are offering women living in East Sussex and Kent a fantastic opportunity to come together to develop the knowledge, skills and confidence they need to launch a successful business.
“This inspiring programme has been specifically created to help encourage women to set up a new business. From refining your business idea to marketing and managing your finances, we can help you to prepare to successfully start your business.”
An optional competition is included to give you the chance to win £500 towards your startup costs. Following the course, you will have 6 weeks to submit your completed business plan to enter, and it's open to all those selected to participate on the course.
So far they have held over 30 successful rounds of the Her Biz programme across East Sussex and Kent over the past 4 years. Each one over-subscribed, so they are urging people to apply as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.
The programme will help you to: Explore and clarify your business idea, research your target market and understand your competitors, develop your business model and kick-start your business plan, help you to understand the numbers, create projections and explore funding options, start shaping your marketing strategy including online and social media presence, set your business goals, overview of business types, tax and insurance, accounting software, bank accounts, tools to help with taking the next step, gain peer support from like-minded people.
The programme also includes a 1-2-1 session with a startup Coach to refine your business plan or discuss your business on a deeper level, and prior to the workshops you will receive a telephone call to chat about your idea and the structure of the programme.
Visit the Eventbrite page Her Biz: Free Women's Startup Programme