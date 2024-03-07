FreshWipes sweeps four wins at Beauty Shortlist Awards, showcasing excellence in self-care
and live on Freeview channel 276
Best Self-Care Product - Bath & Body Triumphs FreshWipes emerges victorious in the 'Best Self-Care Product - Bath & Body' category, clinching awards for three outstanding products - Coconut Body Wipes, Unscented Body Wipes, and Mini Coconut Wipes. Each product has been recognized for its exceptional quality and contribution to enhancing the self-care experience.
Editors' Choice Award for Unscented Intimate Wipes In addition to the trio of awards, FreshWipes proudly accepts the coveted Editors' Choice Award for its Unscented Intimate Wipes. This accolade highlights the product's distinction and excellence, setting it apart as a standout choice in the realm of biodegradable, intimate care.
Liz Barnes, Managing Director of FreshWipes, expressed her elation about the wins, stating, "We are thrilled and honored to receive these prestigious awards from the Beauty Shortlist. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team to consistently deliver high-quality, biodegradable and rinse-free, self-care products. We are proud to contribute to the well-being of our community, particularly our elderly and disabled customers, many of whom are struggling to shower and find our products invaluable."
Celebrating Excellence in Self-Care FreshWipes extends its sincere gratitude to the Beauty Shortlist Awards for recognizing the brand's commitment to excellence. The company remains dedicated to providing innovative, rinse-free, plastic-free, waterless washing solutions for its local and global clientele.