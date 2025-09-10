Friends join forces to offer home care services in Eastbourne

A former Royal Navy engineer has invested in a home care company in Eastbourne.

Manoj Kumar has become a director in SureCare Eastbourne, which was set up by close friend Sahajanand Swaminarayan at the end of last year.

Manoj’s career has included six years working as a marine engineer in the Royal Navy. More recently, he has been a project manager and engineer on private superyachts.

He said: “I’ve been thinking about getting involved in the home care sector for a while and I’m delighted to be able to become a director of SureCare Eastbourne.

Manoj Kumar of SureCare Eastbourne

“I have experienced the importance of care in my own family and am originally from India where caring for relatives is engraved in the culture.”

Sahajanand launched SureCare Eastbourne after seeing at first hand the extent of the need for quality home care in the area.

Sahajanand said: “There is an ageing population in Eastbourne and a shortage of quality home care services.

"I love working in Eastbourne and feel an integral part of the local community and am excited at how SureCare Eastbourne can contribute towards improving people’s health and wellbeing.

“I’m delighted that Manoj is joining the business, and I am looking forward to rolling out a full range of person-centred home care services.”

Sahajanand and Manoj work closely with fellow director and Nominated Individual Poonam Yadav, who has a background in the NHS where she has worked in healthcare, neuro physiotherapy, procurement and finance. The directors have also recruited experienced Registered Manager Skye Samuelson.

Poonam said: “There is an urgent need for the services that SureCare can offer, including to those people being discharged from hospital who need support in their daily lives.”

SureCare Eastbourne is currently going through the process of becoming registered with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) but, in the meantime, is providing clients with a range of non-regulated services including cleaning, shopping, gardening and pet care.

Once it receives its CQC registration, the company will be able to offer domiciliary care, live-in care, respite and holiday care, and dementia and Alzheimer’s care.