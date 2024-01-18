​​Frontline Associates Supported Tenancies supports Worthing Samaritans with annual raffle

The Worthing-based team provides support and housing for adults with learning disabilities and mental health in the area.

Chris Moore, operational manager, said: "Lots of local businesses donated raffle prizes, including Flowers4Worthing, Baked brownies, Molotov bar, Cash For Clothes South, The Silent DJs and many more.

"We have a raffle each year supporting different local charities. Samaritans is such a valuable service. They have recently visited our hub down Rowlands Road and gave our team some training. We wanted to support them and the wonderful service they provide."