BREAKING

​​Frontline Associates Supported Tenancies supports Worthing Samaritans with annual raffle

​​Frontline Associates Supported Tenancies has announced £230 was raised through its annual Christmas raffle and the money will be going to Worthing Samaritans.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 18th Jan 2024, 12:47 GMT
Updated 18th Jan 2024, 12:56 GMT
Charlie presents the cheque to Di from Samaritans, with Andrew, support woker Emily and PaulCharlie presents the cheque to Di from Samaritans, with Andrew, support woker Emily and Paul
Charlie presents the cheque to Di from Samaritans, with Andrew, support woker Emily and Paul

The Worthing-based team provides support and housing for adults with learning disabilities and mental health in the area.

Chris Moore, operational manager, said: "Lots of local businesses donated raffle prizes, including Flowers4Worthing, Baked brownies, Molotov bar, Cash For Clothes South, The Silent DJs and many more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We have a raffle each year supporting different local charities. Samaritans is such a valuable service. They have recently visited our hub down Rowlands Road and gave our team some training. We wanted to support them and the wonderful service they provide."