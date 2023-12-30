The future of a former amusement park site in Eastbourne has been revealed following a controversial decision from the council.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, after months of refurbishment work, it was announced yesterday (Friday, December 29) that Defiant Sports would no longer have any involvement in the site – a decision which was reportedly ‘out of [the charity’s] hands’ and ‘non-negotiable’, according to managing director Loretta Lock.

The future of a former amusement park site in Eastbourne has been revealed following a controversial decision from the council. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Ms Lock took to social media to inform the charity’s supporters of the news, stating that after months of ‘delays, broken promises, jumping through hoops and agreeing to constantly changing council requirements’ they had been informed just before Christmas that ‘Eastbourne Borough Council have changed their mind and no longer wish Defiant Sports to have any involvement in the site’.

It is estimated that more than £75,000 of clearance work was achieved by volunteers and local businesses, according to Ms Lock.

Now, the council has responded and laid out its plans for the future of the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Colin Swansborough, cabinet member for community spaces, said: “I greatly respect the role played by Defiant Sports and their commitment to facilitating greater sporting inclusivity in the town.

“The council’s strategic property board (SPB) met to consider the current situation at Fort Fun and assess the best options for a reopening in 2024. The SPB is made up of a cross-party group of councillors.

“Unfortunately, the site has been the target of vandalism and anti-social behaviour over the last year, and this has significantly hampered and delayed efforts to complete the necessary refurbishments.

“With a view to reopening Fort Fun in spring 2024, the SPB decided that Wingrove House is best placed to focus its resources on achieving this and terms for a five-year lease have been agreed with them.