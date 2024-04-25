Garden centre to cut energy costs by up to 40%

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackbrooks, a family-run garden centre that has been part of the Sussex community since 1982 has won awards for innovative thinking and is now investing in a cutting edge solar system. The 287 Trina solar PV panel array has been installed at the 10-acre garden centre in Sedlescombe and generates of 121,97 kilowatts (kWh) of free clean electricity at peak.

This new system will save Blackbrooks around £45,000 in utility bills this year and at current energy prices, projections show that the entire system should pay for itself within five years.

Design and installation of the solar system was completed by local renewable energy provider OHM Energy Solutions and a comprehensive plan ensured that the garden centre remained open for business while the team worked for three weeks behind the scenes to install the system.

Solar PV at Blackbrooks, Sedlescombe.

Darren Baker, Director of Retail at Blackbrooks said: “We are delighted with our solar investment, and with today’s energy prices, switching to solar makes financial sense. However, what is more important to us is that we pride ourselves on being an environmentally and socially responsible business so we are always looking for ways that Blackbrooks can be more sustainable. Solar fits with our values and ethos.”

Paul Vine, Director at OHM Energy Solutions said: “Every year, we see more damage from climate change. Being surrounded by plants and nature at Blackbrooks served to remind us of the positive environmental impact going solar has for both businesses and the planet.

"The new energy system at Blackbrooks will not only ensure compliance with energy regulations, but will reduce the site’s carbon emissions by more than 64 tonnes per year, and this is the equivalent of taking thirteen petrol cars off the road.”