Gatwick Airport expands highly-acclaimed apprenticeship programme to mark National Apprenticeship Week

Gatwick Airport has launched an expanded apprenticeship programme for 2023, with applications for six vacancies across four different engineering and IT roles open, to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week.

Now in its 46th year, Gatwick’s apprenticeship programme has seen more than 300 people graduate since 1977. Applications are now open this year for:

– three engineering apprentices

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– one transport engineering apprentice

Gatwick Airport has launched an expanded apprenticeship programme for 2023, with applications for six vacancies across four different engineering and IT roles open, to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week

– one IT apprentice

– and one cyber apprentice

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applications are open until March 12, 2023.

The programme gives young engineers and IT professionals the opportunity to earn while they learn. Apprenticeships range from two to four-year programmes and, depending on the apprenticeship, will include studying at either East Surrey College in Redhill, Nescot College in Epsom or Langley College in Slough, alongside hands-on experience at the airport.

Now in its 46th year, Gatwick’s apprenticeship programme has seen more than 300 people graduate since 1977

Gatwick currently has 17 engineering apprentices across four cohorts, taking on an equal split of male and female engineering candidates for the first time in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The airport’s successful apprenticeship programme was recognised with second place in the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers in the Rate My Apprenticeship Awards in both 2021-22 and 2022-23. Gatwick also placed second in the South East as best apprenticeship employers.

Dave White, apprentice development lead, Gatwick Airport said: “We are delighted to be able to expand our apprenticeship programme offer this year, providing opportunities across IT as well as engineering, for the first time.

“The airport is an exciting and unique place for any young engineer to learn and develop their skills, and the programme has proved hugely successful over the years.

“We are confident our new apprenticeships across IT Service and Cyber Security will provide the same excellent environment for learning and development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A number of former apprentices – myself included – continue to enjoy wonderful careers at Gatwick. As part of our Apprenticeship Programme, recruits will gain a full insight into exactly what it takes to run the world's busiest single runway airport.”

Abigail Davies, engineering apprentice, Gatwick Airport said: “Every day when I come to work, I know it will be different from the last. Each day provides a new learning opportunity where I can get hands on and develop my practical skills as well as my knowledge about engineering.

“I've loved my apprenticeship so far and have enjoyed getting stuck into a variety of different engineering activities ranging from everyday maintenance and rare reactive faults.

“This apprenticeship has allowed me to continue constantly learning and improve other valuable life skills, including teamwork, leadership and communication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Working at Gatwick has also allowed me to get involved with STEM events with schools, varying from primary schools to colleges, and I have been lucky enough to have the opportunity to show young people what engineering is all about and encourage them in to engineering role.

“It's been wonderful to see young people come into the engineering industry, especially young women, and it's been amazing to help encourage them into the industry and show them they can do it.”

The apprenticeship programme is one of several ways Gatwick works to engage and inspire young engineers, with other projects including Engineering Tomorrow and Learn Live initiatives in local schools, plus a number of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) events.

Gatwick is also in the final stages of recruiting a Corporate and Social Responsibility apprentice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad