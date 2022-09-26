Gatwick Airport expands US connections as Delta Air Lines returns from next spring - with tickets now on sale to New York

Delta will be operating a daily service out of New York on Monday 10 April 2023, with the first return flight departing from London Gatwick the following day, on its Boeing 767-300 widebody aircraft. Delta last operated from Gatwick in 2012, flying to Atlanta, Georgia and has a rich history with Gatwick – the first destination of its inaugural transatlantic flights back in 1978.

JFK is Delta’s primary transatlantic gateway hub, providing passengers with the opportunity not only to explore the dynamic, vibrant city of New York, but also for onwards travel to many transcontinental destinations, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle. The new service will also enhance connectivity and encourage tourism and trade, in line with VINCI Airports’ aim for a positive impact through air mobility.

Stewart Wingate, CEO, Gatwick Airport said: “We are thrilled to welcome Delta Air Lines back to Gatwick. It means that we will expand furthermore our connectivity to the US. This trust from such a network carrier as Delta underlines the competitiveness and the operational capabilities of Gatwick. Delta is a huge name in the transatlantic market and being able to offer passengers across London and the South East the opportunity to travel with them between Gatwick and New York City is fantastic, providing not only wider choice, but further competition. It also demonstrates the strong pull of Gatwick as an airport for big name, long-haul airlines.”

Nicholas Ferri, vice president EMEAI, Delta Air Lines said: “Delta is delighted to be returning service to London Gatwick which is where we first started our flights from the UK to the United States over 40 years ago.

“Next summer our daily Gatwick to New York JFK flight will offer a convenient option for those customers going to America on holiday or business.”

Tickets are now on sale between Gatwick Airport and New York JFK, and can be booked via the Delta Air Lines website. Delta is one of several new long-haul airlines to Gatwick in the past 12 months - including transatlantic options via JetBlue and Norse Atlantic, as well as routes to Asia with Bamboo and Scoot - which recognises the value of operating out of the airport, to access the London market.

