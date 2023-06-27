Passengers travelling through London Gatwick’s North Terminal will soon be able to enjoy a host of new features, as its biggest ever transformation gets underway.

The project is scheduled to be completed in early 2024 and will see more than £10million invested in a multitude of improvements.

Passengers will be provided with a more personalised experience – linked to the airport’s new branding and vision – and a relaxing place to spend time, better reflecting London Gatwick’s status as a major international airport.

The modernised departure lounge will feature new flooring and contemporary seating. All seats will have accessible power points, located in differentiated ‘mood zones’, allowing passengers to spend their pre-flight time how they choose, whether relaxing, working or shopping.

Picture courtesy of London Gatwick

A sustainable planting scheme will bring the outside in and is inspired by the beautiful West Sussex countryside.

Local artwork will take pride of place, further demonstrating Gatwick’ s connection to the surrounding region.

Improved sightlines and wayfinding, including a new orientation zone with unique digital artwork and content, will make it easier for passengers to experience everything the departure lounge has to offer.

The project, which will be the first major overhaul of the departure lounge since it opened in 1988, started on-site in late May.

The redevelopment is also part of a wider multi-million pound development programme, which includes investment in the train station, modernisation and expansion across the airport, and the airport’s new branding and vision, which was launched in April.

Rachel Bulford, retail director, London Gatwick said: “The redevelopment of our North Terminal is aligned with our refreshed brand and vision.

“The new features and layout will make the space easier for our passengers to find their way around and ensure they have a more enjoyable and efficient journey through the departure lounge.

“The varied seating areas, charging points and pleasant environment will also give passengers the freedom to spend more time doing what they want, whether they’re looking for a space to relax before their flight, do some shopping, sit down for a meal, or send some last-minute emails.