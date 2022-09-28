Gatwick Airport lands Ho Chi Minh City route as Bamboo Airways expands Asia operations

From there, passengers will also be able to connect onwards with Bamboo Airways to destinations across Vietnam, as well as Australia, Singapore and Thailand.

The service will initially fly once per week from December 7, complementing Bamboo’s upcoming inaugural route between Gatwick Airport and Vietnam’s capital Hanoi, which launches on October 30.

Passengers travelling on Bamboo's Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft will have three classes of travel to choose from, including economy, premium economy and business class featuring fully lie-flat beds.

Passengers across London and the South East will benefit from a new connection from Gatwick Airport to Asia this winter, with Bamboo Airways launching flights to the popular Vietnamese destination Ho Chi Minh City

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephanie Wear, VP of aviation development, Gatwick Airport said: “It is fantastic news that Bamboo Airways is already expanding its operation from Gatwick, ahead of its inaugural flight next month.

“Bamboo’s excellent network means passengers can now explore the wonderful Ho Chi Minh City, as well as more widely across Asia and Australia.

“This is the latest in a number of new long-haul connections we have been able to offer passengers in recent months - highlighting the pull of Gatwick to long-haul operators - which is hugely beneficial not only to leisure travellers but also businesses across London and the South East.”

Mr. Thach Pierre Hoang, acting chief commercial officer of Bamboo Airways said: "With this new route operating ahead of Christmas and New year 2023, Bamboo Airways hopes to meet the high travel demands of Vietnamese communities in the UK wishing to come back home for a holiday, while also creating favourable conditions to enhance bilateral cooperation and the development of economic, trade, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries in the post-pandemic period"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established in 2017, Bamboo Airways is the first private airline in Vietnam aiming to bring international services with a sense of hospitality, thoroughness, and dedication on every flight.

The airline operates an expansive domestic network to 21 out of 22 airports in Vietnam, while constantly expanding its international presence to continental gateways in Asia, Australia, Europe, and other continents in the future.