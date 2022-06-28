The move is part of Gatwick’s new – post-Covid - strategy to ensure the airport’s procurement and supply chain spending better targets businesses based in the region - thereby supporting a thriving local economy.

The initiative also drives VINCI Airports' efforts to positively contribute to the prosperity of the regions served by airports in its network.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Expanding the airport’s Supplier Registration scheme means considerably more small and medium-sized businesses located in the qualifying postcode areas can now benefit from airport spending – which totalled £113.7 million across the region pre-pandemic (2019) and £48.9 million last year (2021).

Xpress printers, business on Gatwick's Supplier Registration scheme

The new areas were selected following roundtable feedback from key regional stakeholders:

New postcode areas

PO (Portsmouth, Isle of Wight area)

ME (Medway area)

CT (Canterbury area)

BR (Bromley area)

SM (Sutton area)

DA (Dartford area)

Existing postcode areas

RH (Redhill, Crawley, Horsham area)

BN (Brighton area)

GU (Guildford area)

TN (Tunbridge Wells area)

KT (Kingston upon Thames area)

CR (Croydon area)

Gatwick’s extensive supply chains support its construction, facilities management, IT, workwear, utilities, distribution, and HR services, among many other business activities.

The airport has also improved its spending in the local RH postcode closest to the airport, with 18 per cent (£32.2 million) of the airport’s total spend (£175.2 million) benefiting suppliers in this region in 2021, compared to 11 per cent (£25.8 million) in 2020.

The airport launched its Supplier Registration scheme in November last year and local businesses can register their interest in working with Gatwick as a supplier and sign up to future newsletters, via a simple form on the airport’s website.

Stewart Wingate, CEO, Gatwick Airport, said: “Doing what we can to support a thriving local economy is an objective we all share in the VINCI Airports network.

“Our ambitions purposely cover a wide range of issues that together mean our airports can operate and grow sustainably while limiting their impact on the environment as well as supporting its local communities, local economy and our workforce.

“Sustainability objectives integrated across Gatwick Airport’s entire business, including in our business plans and governance systems at the highest level.

“We know there will be difficult challenges ahead, but the results achieved so far give us confidence that we can realise our sustainability goals over the next decade.”

Gatwick’s sustainability policy feeds into VINCI Airport’s consistent strategy, which is applicable across the groups diversified network of 50 airports in 11 countries, which works globally with 300 partner airlines.

Gatwick’s latest ‘Decade of Change’ policy tracks the airport’s progress against ten goals set over a ten-year period (2021 to 2030). The report published on Monday, June 27 is the first time the airport has reported on its latest ten-year policy and looks back at the airport’s performance for 2021.

Despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, results under each topic area include:

Local economy – £48.9 million spend in regional supply chain

Opportunity and accessibility – Set ambition for 40 per cent of leadership team to be female by end of 2026

Workplace safety local – Royal Society for Prevention of Accidents Gold award for ninth year in row

Communities – Supporting charity partners Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust charity (SASH) and Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex for two extra years

Noise – 58 per cent of flights flown by the quietest aircraft

Airport emissions – 99.6 per cent of electricity from renewable sources

Aircraft/surface access emissions – 45 per cent of flights by cleanest available aircraft (ICAO 8 Standard)

Water – Across 18 test sites, 2,460 individual laboratory tests successfully completed

Zero waste – Zero untreated waste to landfill for sixth consecutive year