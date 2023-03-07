Gatwick Airport to celebrate English wine and local produce with opening of new restaurants and bars in spring

Gatwick Airport will be welcoming two new restaurants and wine bars this spring – Vagabond Bar & Kitchen and South Downs Sparkling Wine Bar – showcasing a vast array of the best local wines, beers and produce from across the region, alongside global options.

Award-winning urban winery, Vagabond, will be opening its second airport outlet and largest single site, when it lands at Gatwick’s South Terminal in May. South Downs – its sister bar - is a brand-new concept exclusive to Gatwick, and will open a few weeks later.

Vagabond will provide passengers with a choice of more than 80 wines from around the world, via its bespoke self-serve dispensing machines – a fun and easy way for passengers to discover new wines and sample before committing to a glass or bottle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local vineyards, including Digby in Arundel, Tillingham in Rye, and Kingscote - based less than 10 miles from London Gatwick in East Grinstead - will be represented, allowing passengers to try some of the best wines Sussex and Kent has to offer, alongside options from France, South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and beyond.

Gatwick Airport will be welcoming two new restaurants and wine bars this spring – Vagabond Bar & Kitchen and South Downs Sparkling Wine Bar – showcasing a vast array of the best local wines, beers and produce from across the region, alongside global options

Vagabond will also feature a self-pour craft ‘beer wall’, providing a similar discovery experience, as well as an extensive food menu, catering for breakfast, lunch, dinner and kids, in a family-friendly environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Downs – a premium sparkling wine bar in the heart of the South Terminal departure lounge – is a unique offering for Gatwick passengers, celebrating English sparkling wine. It will also offer a cocktail menu developed by Max Benning, owner of Three Sheets – one of the world’s top 50 bars.

South Downs will also serve a range of meals and snacks, with the menu inspired by the great wine-producing regions across the world, but featuring many locally-sourced ingredients.

Rachel Bulford, director of retail, Gatwick Airport said: “We are delighted to welcome both Vagabond and South Downs bar to our South Terminal this spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Downs – a premium sparkling wine bar in the heart of the South Terminal departure lounge – is a unique offering for Gatwick passengers, celebrating English sparkling wine

“Leading London-based operator, Vagabond, will provide a wonderful selection of wines and beers from fantastic vineyards and breweries located across our region and the eye-catching design of the sparkling wine bar – South Downs – brings the outside in and reflects the greenery of the countryside surrounding Gatwick.

“We love being less than 30 minutes from the centre of London, but we are also proud of being in the heart of the community here in leafy Sussex.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Fleming, managing director, Vagabond said: “We are really excited to open our newest airport site at Gatwick Airport. Our Vagabond Bar & Kitchen site in South Terminal will become our largest site within the Vagabond estate and will be offering an extensive all-day food menu and continuing to drive innovation with the drinks we serve including cocktails, self-pour beer walls and making great wine available for all to try.

“On top of this, we are also going to be launching England’s first English sparkling wine bar – South Downs. Named after the South Downs area in Sussex and Kent, which hosts so many of England’s best vineyards and wineries, the bar will focus on championing not just English wines but also beers, ciders and spirits in Southeast England. The food menu will be elevated and designed to pair particularly well with English wines.

Vagabond will provide passengers with a choice of more than 80 wines from around the world, via its bespoke self-serve dispensing machines – a fun and easy way for passengers to discover new wines and sample before committing to a glass or bottle