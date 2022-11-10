Gatwick Airport to host second economic summit next year following successful inaugural event

Over 120 delegates - representing local authorities, businesses, developers, education providers, and business forums from across the South East - attended last week’s summit at the airport’s Hotel Sofitel.

Gatwick Airport instigated the summit to bring together key stakeholders to discuss driving long-term, sustainable economic growth, following the impact the pandemic had on the region.

A key focus of the event looked at how the region could better define and promote its economic identity, compete for inward investment, attract new, diverse industries and jobs, and secure its long-term economic prosperity.

Henry Smith, Crawley MP, giving the key note speech at the inaugural Gatwick Airport Economic Summit

Advertisement Hide Ad

This follows a major piece of research commissioned by Gatwick Airport earlier this year looking at how other successful Airport Economic Zones (AEZs) across the world define, organise, and promote themselves. A speaker for Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, which neighbours Washington, D.C, also presented at the Summit.

Delegates heard keynote presentations from Gatwick CEO Stewart Wingate, Henry Smith MP and The Sunday Times’ economics editor David Smith, who revealed his economic predictions for London and the South East.

Other influential speakers included acting CEO of BA Euroflyer, Tom Stoddart, CEO of Sussex Chamber of Commerce Ana Christie, and chair of Coast to Capital LEP, Julie Kapsalis.

The event also saw the launch of the Gatwick Diamond Initiative’s new inward investment platform, with Gatwick Airport as a strategic partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stewart Wingate, chief executive, London Gatwick Airport, said: “In addition to making a significant economic contribution to the region by supporting jobs, tourism and trade, Gatwick Airport is committed to being a partner and advocate for a thriving resilient local economy.

“This successful event demonstrated how a successful airport can support the wider economy.”

Henry Smith, MP for Crawley, said: “During the financial crisis we were grateful for Gatwick and during the COVID-19 pandemic we began to realise the importance of the airport.