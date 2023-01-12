Gatwick Airport, part of VINCI Airports’ network, is set to welcome its latest new airline this summer, with Air India announcing four new routes to Goa, Ahmedabad, Amritsar and Kochi (Cochin), starting from March 26.

These new routes strengthen established, strong community links between the UK – particularly London - and India.

The Indian flag-carrier will be operating 12 flights a week between London and the four Indian destinations on 787-8 aircraft, with 256 seats across business and economy classes. These include:

– Three flights a week to Goa, on the western coast of India, famed for its beaches and Portuguese heritage

– Three flights a week to Ahmedabad, in western India, and the largest city in the state of Gujarat

– Three weekly flights to Amritsar, the second largest city in the state of Punjab in north-western India

– Three flights a week to Kochi (Cochin), a major port city on the south-western coast, known as the financial, commercial and industrial capital of Kerala

Tickets for these new flights are now on sale and can be booked via the Air India website.

These new services reflect VINCI Airports’ commitment to serve communities and sustain business growth by developing air connectivity.

Gatwick CEO Stewart Wingate said: “The arrival of Air India and its four routes to London Gatwick is fantastic news for the airport and passengers across London and the south-east.

“India not only offers wonderful cities and beach destinations to explore but provides a wealth of opportunities for businesses and wider connectivity.