Gatwick easyJet refuellers secure Unite recognition

By Matt Pole
Published 14th May 2024, 14:26 BST
Unite, the UK’s leading union, has secured a recognition agreement for workers at Redline Oil Services Gatwick, which provides refuelling services for easyJet.

The Central Arbitration Committee (CAC), which is the government body tasked with overseeing the regulation of UK labour law, awarded recognition to Unite on the basis of overwhelming membership numbers and support shown by Redline workers.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Redline Oil Services workers now have Unite firmly in their corner to deal with workplace issues and to negotiate on pay.

“Winning recognition demonstrates how Unite’s commitment to defending the jobs, pay and conditions of its members is constantly being extended to cover a growing number of workers.”

Unite, the UK’s leading union, has secured a recognition agreement for workers at Redline Oil Services Gatwick, which provides refuelling services for easyJet. Picture by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

The ruling ensures Redline workers have collective trade union bargaining rights when it comes to pay and conditions.

The CAC’s decision means that Unite now has recognition for every aspect of easyJet’s operations at Gatwick, including cabin crew, ground handling, catering and refuelling.

The agreement covers around 40 workers, including aircraft refuellers and allocators.

Unite regional officer Dominic Rothwell said: “This is an excellent result for Redline Oil Services workers and is testament to the hard work put in by our members.

“Unite’s membership across Gatwick is growing because workers know that we are the union that delivers for aviation workers.”

