Gatwick immigration services workers ballot for strike action over poverty pay

Gatwick immigration services workers are being balloted for strike action over poverty pay, Unite, the UK’s leading union, have said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The OCS workers, who earn little more than the minimum wage, are demanding a pay rise that reflects the demanding nature of the job and the rising cost of living.

The workers provide support to the UK Border Force at the airport’s immigration gates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During gruelling 12-hour shifts, they are not allowed to sit down, face regular abuse from arriving passengers and only receive a half hour paid break (see notes to editors for worker testimonials).

Gatwick immigration services workers are being balloted for strike action over poverty pay. Picture by Steve Robards

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “OCS workers are struggling on poverty wages that simply don’t reflect the difficulties of the job and the rising cost of living.

“OCS and Gatwick are both extremely profitable companies – the only reason a fair deal hasn’t been tabled is because of the corporate greed of both parties.

“The OCS Gatwick workers will receive Unite’s total backing in their fight for decent pay.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facilities management giant OCS’ annual report for 2024 shows it made operating profits of £97.5 million, while Gatwick made a profit of £342.9 million.

The workers have rejected a two per cent pay increase that equates to just 27 pence per hour. In comparison, their OCS colleagues in the Gatwick vehicle management team recently received a pay rise of 6.7 per cent.

The ballot for industrial action will run until September 22. Strikes would cause disruption to immigration services at Gatwick.

Unite regional officer Ben Davis said: “Any disruption caused to arriving passengers if strikes go ahead will be entirely the fault of OCS and Gatwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The poverty pay these workers receive does not nearly compensate them enough for the demands of the job. Industrial action can still be avoided but that will require OCS putting forward an offer our members can accept.”