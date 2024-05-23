Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gatwick Airport taxi drivers will protest outside a full Crawley council meeting to demand councillors do more to enforce licensing laws against Uber.

The protest – which will be held on Friday (May 24) at 6.30pm at The Create Building – comes after Gatwick airport began advertising Uber services to passengers and introduced Uber-reserved bays at the airport.

A Unite spokesperson said: “Currently, Uber has an unfair advantage over Crawley’s private hire taxis because it can circumvent the local authority’s licensing laws, resulting in Uber cars registered in London entering the town and waiting for passengers.

“Private hire taxis, on the other hand, cannot pick up fares outside of their licensing areas unless they have been pre-booked.

Gatwick Airport taxi drivers will protest outside a full Crawley council meeting to demand councillors do more to enforce licensing laws against Uber. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images

“The situation has led to an in-flux of London-based Uber cars into Crawley which are then parking up to poach private hire car business.

“Uber’s growing encroachment into Crawley’s taxi sector is damaging livelihoods and undermining the local economy, which is heavily dependent on Gatwick.”

Unite regional officer Dominic Rothwell said: “Gatwick Airport should not be hand in glove with a race to the bottom employer like Uber.

“Our members are fighting back against the airport and Uber but Crawley council’s lack of action in enforcing its own taxi licensing rules is leaving them at an unfair disadvantage.

“Ultimately, it is Gatwick and Uber that are causing this through the business model they have set up at the airport.

“Crawley council has the power to stop this by sanctioning Gatwick and Uber for deliberately breaking their taxi licensing laws.

“Crawley council must clampdown on London-based Uber cars picking up fares booked while they parked up in Crawley and clampdown hard.”

Gatwick said Uber has taken over as the advertising sponsor for London Gatwick’s airbridges in a multi-year deal as part of a competitive market tender which was also offered to Airport Cars.

Part of the deal includes the rights to Uber branding in a number of places at the airport including a shared ride hail pick-up zone. Gatwick said this area is not for the exclusive use of Uber.

Uber was already serving their customers from the airport prior to the new advertising deal for a number of years, Gatwick added.

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “Airport Cars, London Gatwick’s official taxi partner, continue to operate from directly outside the terminals.

“Passengers who chose to use Uber or other private hire vehicles can do so from designated pick-up zones designed to reduce congestion on local roads and provide a smooth passenger experience.”