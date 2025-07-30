General store proving to be a big hit with Bexhill residents

Partners Kay Avery-Stallion and Christopher Crawford decided to take on the premises after Kay opened her store Modern Goods, which is directly next door, back in March, but then found out that their neighbour was selling up.

Christopher, originally from Dallas, Texas, explains: "Kay already had her shop Modern Goods well established, and we were up and going, and everything was fine. We loved our neighbour, because the neighbours make a big difference in the area you're in and the type of people attracted to your location, for the footfall you'll get. And we heard she was leaving very quickly. We were in a rush to understand, anxious about who might be in here. We didn't want another charity shop type situation. We wanted to have something more in our neck of the woods.

"We had already been talking about doing something in a year or two down the road. And so we fast-tracked an idea that we already had, once we found out we were able to get this spot."

They say that the store specialises in luxury larder fillers and weekend treats, things like nut butters, peanut butters, cooking oils, jams and chutneys, the sort of products and flavours that supermarkets do not offer - the Chilly Billy Jelly, made in Dorset, tasted fantastic, with its African-inspired chilli, ginger and garlic kick.

While talking to Christopher, it was obvious that he's very passionate about showcasing small-batch artisan products produced in the UK. He even sells Bexhill honey made by local beekeeper Mr Cullen.

Talking about the style of the shop, Christopher added: "I was going for more of a bodega type feel (a small convenience store that's often family-owned) that you'd have in New York, where it's just a lot of great items that you buy daily for your house and stores, preserves, coffees, those type of things.

"I then discovered all these great products here in England, so I decided to specialise in UK brands. It turns out there's so much good food here in England. So, though some ingredients and items might come from overseas at one point, like coffee, the rest of it is all grown and made here in small batches.

"There are a lot of commercial brands and supermarket brands available locally, which are fine. But there are some things you want especially for gifts, to treat yourself, parties, and hampers. We offer another choice for Bexhill, which a lot of people are responding to really well."

The store is already building up a local following with repeat custom. It will soon offer takeaway filter coffee in reusable, non-bio and chemical-free mugs, which you can purchase and bring back again the next time you want a coffee. Haus Goods and Modern Goods are connected internally, making it easier for customers to browse both shops.

Christopher plans to open a similar-themed store selling UK products in Austin, Texas. He said that a shop selling UK produce would be extremely popular there.

Haus Goods is open 11-5pm Wednesday to Saturday and 11-3pm on Sundays. You can follow them on Instagram @hausgoods_england

1 . Haus Goods, 50 Sea Road, Bexhill Haus Goods, 50 Sea Road, Bexhill. Pic Justin L. Owners Kay Avery-Stallion and Christopher Crawford are pictured. Photo: Justin L

2 . Haus Goods, 50 Sea Road, Bexhill. Haus Goods, 50 Sea Road, Bexhill. Pic Justin L. Owners Kay Avery-Stallion and Christopher Crawford are pictured. Photo: Justin L

3 . Haus Goods, 50 Sea Road, Bexhill. Haus Goods, 50 Sea Road, Bexhill. Pic Justin L. Photo: Justin L