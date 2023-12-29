Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manager Kayleigh Pratt is reducing the price of a range of drinks and meals at The Six Gold Martlets in Church Walk, Burgess Hill, from Tuesday, January 2, until Wednesday, January 17 (inclusive).

Manager Phil King is doing the same at The Jubilee Oak in Crawley. So is manager Justin More at The Jack Fairman in Horley and manager Gareth Withers at The Lynd Cross in Springfield Road, Horsham.

Kayleigh Pratt said: “The range of drinks and food on sale in the pub is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes. This year we have included our biggest selection of low and non-alcoholic drinks. I believe that the January Sale will prove popular with our customers.”

Wetherspoons said drinks in the sale include: draught beers and ciders (Doom Bar, Bud Light, Worthington’s, Stowford Press Apple Cider and Budweiser), spirits (AU vodka and Sidemen XIX Vodka – mixed berry), classic cocktails (Espresso Martini, Strawberry Daiquiri and Tommy’s Margarita), Corona Tropical hard seltzers (raspberry & lemon and guava & lime) and a range of soft drinks (Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Max, R. White's lemonade, Pepsi Max cherry), and Lavazza coffee (with free refills, plus tea and hot chocolate).

The chain said low-alcohol and alcohol-free drinks in the sale are Erdinger, Brewdog Punk AF, Stella Artois, Heineken 0.0, Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime, Adnams Ghost Ship and Beck’s Blue.

Wetherspoons said the sale prices include a pint of Bud Light at £1.99, a pint of Doom Bar at £1.99, a classic cocktail at £2.99, a bottle of Beck’s Blue at £1.49, Pepsi Max (14oz) at £1.49 and Lavazza coffee, tea and hot chocolate (with free refills) at 99p. There are also offers on a small breakfast (fried egg, bacon, sausage, baked beans and a hash brown) at £1.99 and a selection of burgers will be in the sale (including a soft drink or alcoholic drink) from a choice of four: American burger, classic beef burger, crunchy chicken strip burger (all served with chips) and skinny beef burger (with side salad).

