Glasses of prosecco poured and Grand Prix flags waved as first cars drove through Midhurst road after four month closure

Elated business owners cheered as the first cars drove through North Street after it reopened on Friday.

Businesses in the town faced immense pressure after the road was shut following a huge fire back in March, but the mood is quickly changing after South Downs National Park and other authorities reopened the road to cars again on Friday night.

Andrew Chiverton, owner of the Crafty Pint in West Street, said there were glasses of prosecco, cheers and Grand Prix flags being waved as the first cars drove through on Friday night, and already trade is picking up.

He said: “I have to say, for me, it’s been quite good. Other traders say it’s going to take a bit longer but on Saturday morning it was like someone flicked a switch and everyone came out.

A smiling Andrew Chiverton, owner of the Crafty Pint in West Street. Picture by Joe Stack

"Everybody is very pleased that the road is reopen. I think it’s a good start and we’re hoping it will continue to pick up. People just need to get back into the habit of things.”

Butcher Ash Stillwell, who works at Michael Courtney in North Street, said: “It’s great to see it open again and to see all the cars going through the town.

"From a business point of view, it’s hard to say at the moment, there are lots of people about, and it 100 per cent will pick up and will make a huge difference, especially because Festival of Speed is on which is always good for business.”

Ash said the party held at the weekend was ‘brilliant’, adding: “It was really good to see a lot of locals get involved in that.”

To mark the road reopening, the Grange Centre in Bepton Road is offering a special deal to prospective members.