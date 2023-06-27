NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival

Glasses of prosecco poured and Grand Prix flags waved as first cars drove through Midhurst road after four month closure

Elated business owners cheered as the first cars drove through North Street after it reopened on Friday.
By Joe Stack
Published 27th Jun 2023, 12:53 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 12:54 BST

Businesses in the town faced immense pressure after the road was shut following a huge fire back in March, but the mood is quickly changing after South Downs National Park and other authorities reopened the road to cars again on Friday night.

Andrew Chiverton, owner of the Crafty Pint in West Street, said there were glasses of prosecco, cheers and Grand Prix flags being waved as the first cars drove through on Friday night, and already trade is picking up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “I have to say, for me, it’s been quite good. Other traders say it’s going to take a bit longer but on Saturday morning it was like someone flicked a switch and everyone came out.

Most Popular
A smiling Andrew Chiverton, owner of the Crafty Pint in West Street. Picture by Joe StackA smiling Andrew Chiverton, owner of the Crafty Pint in West Street. Picture by Joe Stack
A smiling Andrew Chiverton, owner of the Crafty Pint in West Street. Picture by Joe Stack

"Everybody is very pleased that the road is reopen. I think it’s a good start and we’re hoping it will continue to pick up. People just need to get back into the habit of things.”

Butcher Ash Stillwell, who works at Michael Courtney in North Street, said: “It’s great to see it open again and to see all the cars going through the town.

"From a business point of view, it’s hard to say at the moment, there are lots of people about, and it 100 per cent will pick up and will make a huge difference, especially because Festival of Speed is on which is always good for business.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ash said the party held at the weekend was ‘brilliant’, adding: “It was really good to see a lot of locals get involved in that.”

To mark the road reopening, the Grange Centre in Bepton Road is offering a special deal to prospective members.

In a post to social media on Monday (June 26), the centre posted: “The wait is finally over.… To celebrate the opening of North Street in Midhurst, we are offering NO Joining Fees on our fitness memberships! Whether you're an avid gym-goer, a yoga enthusiast, or a cardio junkie, we have a wide range of classes and activities to suit all levels and interests For more information and to join us, head online to… https://joinonline.everyoneactive.com/memberships.”

Related topics:North StreetMidhurstWest Street