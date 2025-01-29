Global cybersecurity consultancy Two Candlesticks appoints Chichester's Ilex Content Strategies as its marketing and communications agency of record

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Candlesticks selects Ilex to support its mission to provide high-level cybersecurity expertise to underserved organisations in developing markets and across the globe

South Carolina, U.S., 28th January 2025 – Ilex Content Strategies, a global B2B marketing & communications agency serving the technology and telecommunications sector, has been selected by Two Candlesticks, a global cybersecurity consultancy, as its marketing and communications agency of record. Ilex will develop Two Candlesticks’ brand and messaging and deliver marketing and communications strategies, including content creation, sales enablement and borderless PR.

Two Candlesticks provides high-level cybersecurity consultancy, strategy, and frameworks to governments, regulators and midsized companies across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. It enables global organisations to protect data, ensure compliance, mitigate risks, and build a resilient defence against evolving threats. Ilex will provide dedicated marketing support to elevate Two Candlesticks’ brand, drive long-term growth and expand its position as a trusted provider of cybersecurity expertise.

“We selected Ilex based on its industry knowledge, communications experience and understanding of our strategic goals. Cybersecurity is mission-critical for organisations of all sizes, but not all organisations can access essential cybersecurity expertise,” said Matthew Martin, Founder at Two Candlesticks. “Our goal is to provide simple, down-to-earth consultancy shaped to the specific needs of individual organisations. Partnering with Ilex marks a significant step forward in accelerating our vision and its support will be a key part of our ongoing growth and innovation strategy.”

Ilex Content Strategies Logo

Ilex is headquartered in the UK and delivers global marketing consultancy, brand development, creative services, sales enablement, inbound marketing and public relations and analyst relations. It holds a diverse client base including leaders in international telecoms, data centre and digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, software as a service (SaaS), and data as a service (DaaS).

“At a time when the threat landscape is expanding exponentially, Two Candlesticks brings a unique and agile approach to solving cybersecurity challenges. It has a strong focus on serving overlooked markets and regions and making a real difference there,” said Lucia Barbato, CEO & Co-Founder at Ilex Content Strategies. “Two Candlesticks is an exciting addition to our growing cybersecurity client portfolio, and we want to build awareness around how it’s driving change in the industry. We are excited to be working with a progressive company that’s committed to having a positive impact on organisations, end users, and society as a whole.”

Founded in 2012, Ilex serves start-ups through to billion-dollar businesses in the UK, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and the Americas. It continues to grow its international footprint with recent client wins in Iraq, the US and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

About Two Candlesticks

Two Candlesticks Logo

Headquartered in South Carolina, Two Candlesticks is a global cybersecurity service provider delivering high level consultancy, strategy, and frameworks to governments, regulators and midsized companies that are underserved and need expert support.

With deep expertise in cybersecurity, it enables companies anywhere and of all sizes to protect data, ensure compliance, mitigate risks, and build a resilient defense against evolving threats with a client-focused approach.

Two Candlesticks is making robust cybersecurity strategies accessible, efficient and impactful by supporting organizations in developed and developing markets across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas.

www.two-candlesticks.com

About Ilex Content Strategies

Ilex Content Strategies is a global B2B marketing consultancy and full-service agency specialised in the B2B Technology and Telecoms sector. We serve start-ups through to billion-dollar businesses in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Americas.

Ilex combines the right mix of Marketing Consultancy, Editorial and Multimedia Content, Global PR & AR, Social Media, and Sales Enablement to meet business objectives for B2B technology and telecoms businesses. We have had proven success delivering local and global marketing & communications campaigns that drive recognition and accelerate growth.

At Ilex, we use compelling content to give our clients the multiple touch points they need to influence their audiences and drive sales. We provide an entire ecosystem of content, communications and marketing support that makes it simple for our clients to communicate innovation and own a lasting story. Offline or online, we put content first to make marketing and communications efficient and effective.

www.ilexcontent.com