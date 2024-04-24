Going digital: South East has the lowest reliance on local banks

A new study from BusinessComparison, who provide services comparison to SMEs, has investigated the impact of local bank branch closures.
By Magda WilcockContributor
Published 24th Apr 2024, 10:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The research also looked at regional differences around the country, and found that some areas have experienced the loss of more banks than others. Business leaders’ usage of banks also varied regionally, with some areas relying more heavily on their banks and making more frequent visits.

The South East was an outlier in that businesses here seemed to have the least reliance on banks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Business leaders here were the most likely to go card-only, at 35%, which is significantly higher than the national average of 21%.

Cash payments by region.Cash payments by region.
Cash payments by region.

74% of respondents said their business never goes to the bank to collect change, and 73% said it never runs out of change.

Across the whole UK, 47% said they never run out of change to give to customers, which is 26% less than the South East.

Related topics:South EastSMEs