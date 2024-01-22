Grade II listed East Sussex village hotel sold to new owners
The Deans Place Hotel, a Grade II listed four star hotel dating back to the 14th century, has changed hands with The Signet Collection purchasing the property.
Michael Clinch who owned the establishment in Alfriston and managed it with his family for 15 years has sold this iconic property in order to retire. The sale was facilitated by Colliers’ Hotels team and marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for this property.
As part of its amenities, the hotel has 35 well-presented letting bedrooms, a restaurant, a cozy bar, inviting lounges, a large function room, and a heated outdoor swimming pool.
Michael Clinch, the former owner of the estate expressed his sentiments on the sale: “The last 15 years have been an incredible journey. This hotel holds a special place in our hearts, filled with countless memories. We’re confident that The Signet Collection will not only preserve its legacy but also carry it forward with new vigor and purpose.”
Hector Ross from The Signet Collection added: “We are thrilled to welcome Deans Place Hotel into our portfolio. This historic property aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing our guests with a sense of fun and laid-back affordable luxury, the hotel gives us the opportunity to create an environment that pays tribute to the property's history while creating a new and memorable experience for our guests. We look forward to relaunching the ‘new’ Deans Place Hotel in December 2024.”