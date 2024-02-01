Grant Thornton appoints new Gatwick Practice Lead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Martin will be responsible for leading and growing the 120-strong team based at Grant Thornton’s Crawley office, which provides the area’s businesses with a wide variety of key services and support from sector and technical specialists.

John O’Mahony, Grant Thornton’s previous Gatwick Practice Lead, is stepping down from the role after four years to focus on other responsibilities. During this time, John successfully developed Grant Thornton’s team in Crawley and steered it through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alongside Martin’s position as head of Grant Thornton’s Sell Side Transaction Tax practice, in his new role he will be responsible for upskilling and enhancing the firm’s local business. This includes ensuring that the Gatwick office has the people and talent required to support the area’s mid-market businesses, coordinating partner team activities and supporting the selection of new partners and directors

Martin will play a vital role in building on Grant Thornton’s people-focused priorities, such as developing an inclusive and supportive culture. He will also work across service lines to nurture relationships with intermediaries, businesses and networks and grow the firm’s collaborative relationships with local leaders.

Martin Verrall, Practice Lead for Grant Thornton UK LLP in Gatwick, said: “I’m incredibly proud to take on the role of Practice Lead for Grant Thornton’s Crawley office, which works with a wide range of creative and innovative businesses across the Gatwick and wider South East region. Having an office at the heart of such a vibrant and diverse area means we’re well connected to the local market and understand the pressures, aspirations, hurdles and opportunities facing its companies today.

“While business leaders have numerous priorities at the top of their in-trays right now, getting to grips with ESG demands and the journey to net zero is a common theme. In the South East, there are many firms directly engaged in green industries as well as a lot of companies that need advice on how best to meet their sustainability goals. This makes for an interesting mix of demands and is an area I’m keenly focused on, as it’s important that everyone can access the expert support required to achieve a seamless transition to net zero.

