Grave maintenance specialists Harris Grave Tending announce new base in Chichester

Harris Grave Tending, a respected family-run business specialising in grave care and memorial restoration, has announced its relocation to Chichester.

The move marks an exciting new chapter, strengthening the company’s ability to serve families along the South Coast and the wider South of England including West Sussex, East Sussex, Hampshire, Dorset and Wiltshire.

Established in 2021, Harris Grave Tending has built a strong reputation in Surrey and London for providing professional, compassionate care to families who wish to ensure their loved ones’ resting places are beautifully maintained. From regular grave care programmes to complete memorial renovation and cleaning, the business combines skill, respect and meticulous attention to detail in every aspect of its work.

Owner, Dominic Harris said: “We’re delighted to be relocating to Chichester and look forward to becoming part of the local community. This move allows us to support even more families who want the reassurance that their loved ones’ graves are cared for with the same dedication and respect they would give themselves.”

Dominic Harris, owner of Harris Grave Tending

The company offers tailored maintenance programmes to keep graves cared for throughout the year, including grass trimming, planting, and professional memorial cleaning. Harris Grave Tending also carries out specialist restoration and renovation, from gentle headstone cleaning to bringing aged or faded inscriptions back to life, helping memorials stand the test of time.

Harris Grave Tending continues to uphold the highest standards of care, craftsmanship, and reliability, treating every resting place with dignity and respect. They pride themselves on friendly, responsive customer service — always available to listen, advise, and ensure families feel supported every step of the way.