Great value fares available from London Gatwick as easyJet prepares for biggest ever summer

Great value fares are available from London Gatwick as easyJet prepares for its biggest summer ever.

EasyJet and easyJet holidays will see their biggest ever summer with over 82,000 flights network wide during the school holidays.

Over seven million UK customers are set to take to the skies on over 45,000 flights to and from the UK alone.

The airline is operating its biggest ever summer this year, with seven additional Airbus A320 family aircraft having joined its UK-based fleet at Bristol, Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh and newest UK base, London Southend.

More than 33 million seats are set to operate to and from the UK across the whole summer season, half-a-million more than last year.

Forty-four new routes including flights to three brand new destinations; Sal in Cape Verde, Rimini in Italy and Tbilisi in Georgia are operating for the first time this summer, with more choice to longer leisure routes like Turkey, Egypt, Cape Verde, Tunisia and Morocco.

The airline will see its busiest day of the summer season on September 5 when nearly 2,000 flights are set to take off with over 300,000 customers expecting to fly, as thousands of families across the UK return from their summer break while others jet off on their well-deserved holidays.

The most popular summer destinations from the UK this summer with the Spanish destinations of Malaga and Palma de Mallorca topping the list, as well as Faro in Portugal - a firm favourite, for those seeking guaranteed sun, outstanding food, culture and natural beauty.

Closer to home, Edinburgh and Belfast are the most popular domestic destinations for people travelling across the UK to friends and relatives during the summer holidays.

EasyJet holidays will also see its busiest day of the summer period on July 30, taking 96,000 customers away to popular destinations include Palma de Mallorca, Rhodes, Tenerife, Antalya and Dalaman; where the tour operator has sold more free kids places than ever before, as families depart on their well-deserved getaways.

Sophie Dekkers, easyJet’s chief commercial officer, said: “Every year, millions of customers continue to choose easyJet for the unrivalled choice of destinations we offer across our network, our great value fares and our crew’s fantastic service.

“And this year with more seats, new routes and package holidays, we’re offering more choice for customers than ever before, and we look forward to taking them away for a well-deserved holiday, always aiming to make travel easy.”

Great value fares are still available for this summer with fares from Gatwick available from just £29.99, including to Copenhagen from £38.99, to Palma from £29.99, and to Faro from £29.99.

Last minute holidaymakers looking for inspiration can also use easyJet's Low Fare Finder to search for the lowest fares on easyJet's entire network, all in one place.

EasyJet holidays offers three nights at the 4* Plaza Boutique Hotel in Krakow on a room only basis for £222 per person including flights from London Gatwick on August 31, 2025.