Green investing talk at Lewes Climate Hub: 'Greening' your savings, pensions and investments
Financial writers Juliet Oxborrow and Richard Tyszkiewicz will explore the 'greenest' current account and savings accounts. They'll also look at different ways to get planet-friendly investments into your pension - whether you have a pension from your employer or a personal pension that you've set up yourself - and also into a tax-free individual savings accounts (ISAs).
Finally, they'll show ways to invest directly in young enterprises locally and around the UK seeking to do social and environmental good.
Juliet Oxborrow, a director of Lewes Climate Hub, said: "Where we choose to bank, save and invest can have a massive impact on our carbon footprint and sends out an important message about the sort of financial products we want. But the huge array of 'sustainable' savings, pensions and investments can be baffling. It can also be hard to know what's 'green washing' and what's not. We hope to provide some answers."
'Green Your Money: Investing for Good', 1pm, Sat 20 April, Lewes Climate Hub, Lewes House, 32 High Street, Lewes, free.
Just Money Coffee Morning: At its coffee morning on Wednesday 24 April, 11am-12.30pm, Lewes Climate Hub will host Matt Ceaser of the JustMoney movement. Matt will show how changing your bank account can be the biggest step you take for the planet this year, looking at 'fossil-free banking' for individuals, charities and churches.
11am-12.30pm, Wed 24 April, Lewes Climate Hub, Lewes House, 32 High Street, Lewes, free. www.lewesclimatehub.org
