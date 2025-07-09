GRIDSERVE and Addison Lee strategic partnership supports sustainable airport transfers at London Gatwick

Leading on-the-go EV charging provider GRIDSERVE and Addison Lee, London’s largest premium private hire, courier and black taxi provider, have announced a strategic partnership to support the increase of sustainable transport options to and from London Gatwick.

GRIDSERVE's strategic charging location at London Gatwick’s South Terminal with 22 High Power chargers enables Addison Lee to optimise fleet management, reduce charging times and maintain consistent service levels for airport transfers.

For GRIDSERVE, the relationship allows energy and charging demand to be balanced and throughout the day, ensuring usage is maximised over time.

As part of the partnership, Addison Lee drivers will benefit from off-peak charging tariffs, convenience facilities and exclusive retail discounts at London Gatwick Electric Forecourt®.

Gridserve Electric Fourcourt, Ringroad South, Gatwick Airport

Designed to improve the charging experience for professional drivers, the partnership provides access to lounge facilities and rest areas during the extended operating hours of 4.30am to 10pm, alongside exclusive offers on refreshments at Costa.

As a tailored solution using technology built into the GRIDSERVE app, Addison Lee’s drivers can pay independently while still accessing group benefits, helping to reduce operational costs while maintaining high service standards.

Daniel Kunkel, CEO, GRIDSERVE, said: “By combining cost-effective charging with enhanced driver facilities, we're creating a model that benefits everyone – drivers, passengers, our facility and the environment.

“It is through strong partnerships and working together to ensure that everyone benefits that we can accelerate EV adoption for all.

“Moving forward, we hope to support more businesses and fleets in this way across our network to tailor solutions that enhance their sustainable operations.”

Patrick Gallagher, COO, Addison Lee, added: “Charging partnerships like this are key to supporting our drivers with reliable and cost-effective charging at the locations where they need it most.

“This collaboration allows us to offer more sustainable London Gatwick transfers while supporting our driver community with tangible benefits.”

The partnership directly supports London Gatwick's sustainability goals by increasing the usability of EV transport options.

Cedric Laurier, Chief Technical Officer, London Gatwick said: “This is a great initiative from GRIDSERVE, enhancing sustainable travel options, supporting London Gatwick’s sustainability goals and providing an excellent service for the local community and businesses.”

London Gatwick Electric Forecourt® is a first EV charging facility of its kind at an international airport and has revolutionised travel for passengers, employees, private hire fleets and the local community.

Located on the Ring Road South approach to London Gatwick’s South Terminal and adjacent to the M23, the Electric Forecourt® is home to 30 EV charging bays supplied by 100% net zero energy.