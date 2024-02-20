Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Our forever home approach is more than just a saying, though – it means that no matter where people are on their journey, our fully inclusive services adapt to deliver the right level of care and provide a forever home as residents’ needs change.

By embracing this approach, we‘re able to build relationships with our residents, which allows us to deliver more personalised care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each of our three care homes offer something a little different. Here’s what makes them so special.

A carer with a resident. Picture: Guild Care

Luxurious living at Caer Gwent

Designed with a luxurious yet homely feel, Caer Gwent combines superb residential living with the reassurance of 24-hour expert nursing care, supporting individuals with complex health conditions.

For us, quality care also means keeping our resident’s minds and bodies active. Across our homes we offer activities that cater to our residents’ unique needs – from seated exercise classes to drum fit and fun day trips, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

As Sammy Paynter, health and wellbeing co-ordinator at Caer Gwent, says: “The day trips are always a big hit. We always ask people what they’d like to do – whether it’s going for a group trip to the seafront for fish and chips or popping out for a one-to-one shopping trip. They’re always a lot of fun, and loved ones are more than welcome to come along!”

Residents taking part in an activity. Picture: Guild Care

Dedicated dementia care at Haviland House

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A dementia diagnosis can be life-changing for both the individual and their loved ones. It’s completely natural to feel nervous or uncertain, but we’re here to make the transition as easy as possible.

Haviland House is our dedicated dementia care home. With five households, each tailored to those living with a specific stage of dementia. This flexibility enables our team to really get to know everyone who lives with us, helping us to offer the level of care each person needs - when they need it.

As Kerri Sparrowe, our dedicated care needs co-ordinator and dementia lead, explains: “By providing a range of adaptable care options, we can deliver peace of mind to our residents and their families.”

Expert nursing care and dedicated dementia care

Nestled next to the charming Victoria Park, Linfield House blends residential living with 24-hour expert nursing and dementia care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We offer round-the-clock nursing care across all our homes. This helps to create a sense of stability for our residents and their loved ones.

As Dan Vadeanu, deputy manager and clinical lead at Linfield House, adds “Our team of fully qualified nurses can quickly spot if anybody needs extra support. With a higher-than-average number of care staff across our homes, families can rest assured that their loved ones are always receiving the best possible care.”