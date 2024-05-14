Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​At Guild Care, we understand that choosing a care home for you or your loved one can be a difficult decision. Families often feel a combination of anxiety, guilt and even sadness, or aren’t quite sure what questions to ask when looking for the right home.

This is completely natural, and our expert team is here to support you through this time – equipped with decades of experience in helping families and residents make the right choice for them.

Across our three homes – Caer Gwent, Haviland House and Linfield House – we offer person-centred care that revolves around our residents, tailored to their needs as they change over time. Here are just some of the ways that our team will support you every step of the way.

Here for you, from the start

Caer Gwent residents Brenda and Cyril

The decision to consider permanent care can arise due to a number of circumstances, from a sudden change in medical needs, to a gradual evolution. Whatever the reason, from the first moment of contact with Guild Care, we are here to answer any questions.

Whether the initial enquiry comes from the potential resident themselves, their family, spouse, solicitor, friend or even a close neighbour – we can tailor our support accordingly. We know it can be daunting and it’s likely you’ll have lots of questions about what life in a Guild Care home looks like. There’s no pressure, please just ask.

From signposting resources to explaining how funding works, no question is too small. And because we know that this is one of the most important decisions you’ll make, we are happy to have as many meetings as you need until you feel confident that you’re making the right choice.

Getting to know you

Cat Walsh, customer relationship manager, Guild Care

We take pride in getting to know our residents and their loved ones before they even move in. When you call us, you speak to real people who are experts and know our homes inside out. I am fortunate to have worked with Guild Care for 16 years and have met countless families during the transition to a care home.

As a charity, Guild Care has been in the Worthing community for more than 90 years and we have seen multiple generations of families choosing us for their own care, after seeing the service we provide to their parents and other relatives.

Respite care

Once you have seen the homes for yourself, you might be interested in looking into respite care initially. Our respite care offers the perfect opportunity to spend time with us and see why Guild Care is so special. Many residents opt to spend two or three weeks’ respite with us to get peace of mind that moving here is the right decision. The service is so popular that one in three people who visit us for respite decide to become permanent residents.

This is a great way to remove any doubt and address any misconceptions about what living in a care home might look like. If you are considering care for your loved one, it is also the perfect way for them to make the final choice, safe in the knowledge that it is the right decision.

For more information about Guild Care’s homes and services, including our special summer offers, please contact our friendly customer relationship team on 01903 327327 or [email protected].