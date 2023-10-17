​Guild Care offers expert residential nursing care in the heart of Worthing

​Guild Care has been providing vital care and support services to the Worthing community for more than 90 years. We’re proud to be a leading provider in the social care charity sector across the Worthing area, supporting more than 3,000 people locally every year.

Carer Donna and resident Claire at Guild Care's Linfield House in Worthing

At all three of our care homes – Linfield House, Haviland House and Caer Gwent, we offer high-quality, person-centred care that’s delivered with compassion, skill, and expertise. As part of our care offering, each of our homes feature 24-hour nursing care as standard – which can scale as people’s needs change. This helps to create a real sense of stability and safety for our residents, reassuring them and their families that Guild Care can provide a forever home.

A team that goes the extra mile

By offering our residents round-the-clock expert nursing care, we ensure they always have direct access to the specialised attention and medical support that they need. Our fantastic team of nurses are experts when it comes to looking after our residents’ physical health, but they also understand that care is about empathy and providing comfort during times of unease. To make sure that everybody feels supported, our team creates, and updates detailed care plans for our residents every day, which ensures that we can provide the best care possible.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ovi and Dan at Guild Care's Linfield House in Worthing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ovi, a carer and nurse at Linfield House, which combines superb residential living with 24-hour expert nursing and dementia care, told us: “Our team of carers are always really quick to respond to any issues that our residents might be facing – physical or emotional. Our nursing staff also regularly check in on our residents, which helps them to know that there’s always somebody there. It’s our person-centred approach to care which makes all of our homes feel like a real family unit.

“We also make sure that our team feels connected. We all come together for a daily meeting where we discuss what’s happening in the home and share ideas around how we can support and engage with residents in different ways.”

Nursing care that makes a difference

As Dan Vadeanu, deputy manager and clinical lead at Linfield House, adds: “With fully-qualified nurses across our homes, our team can quickly spot if anybody is unwell or needs a little extra support. An added benefit of having qualified nurses in our homes is that they are able to liaise directly with a GP if they recognise that someone needs urgent medical attention. This means that our residents’ families can rest assured that their loved ones are always receiving the best possible care, even at times when there are increased pressures on nurses, and a lack of capacity within community nursing teams.

"The decision to move a loved one into care can be an emotional one, but at Guild Care, our residents' families can find comfort in the knowledge that their loved ones are in an environment where everyone feels safe, cared for, and loved."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our mission is to deliver care with love and expertise – helping our residents to live well and enjoy life. For more information about Guild Care or our three care homes please contact our friendly customer relationship team on 01903 327327 or [email protected]