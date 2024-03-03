Hailsham‐based Nic Gray PA receives certificate from Theo Paphitis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In November 2022 Nic Gray, owner of Nic Gray PA, commented on Theo’s Instagram post about herbusiness during ‘Small Business Sunday’ and was one of six weekly winners to gain a repost by Theo to his over half a million Twitter and Instagram followers. The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 4,000 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK.

Business and retail entrepreneur and self-confessed Shopkeeper, Theo reposted Nic’s message to his over 500,000 Twitter and Instagram followers and as a result, Nic Gray PA is a winner for life. There is a Facebook group exclusively for the winners with over 2,000 #SBS winners and Theo holds an annual free event in February where winners can come together and experience a really inspiring and informative event with the man himself. They are also profiled on the #SBS website (www.theopaphitissbs.com) that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Small Business Sunday Event 2024 took place at The ICC in Birmingham on Friday 23rd February.

Nic Gray receiving her certificate from Theo Paphitis

The event, which had over 1,200 of the UK’s mightiest small businesses attending, was headlined by TV Icon & Small Business Investor Stacey Solomon. Stacey’s Fireside Chat saw Theo interview her about all things work-life balance, building personal brands and an insight into why she stepped into the world of small business.

There was also some fantastic sessions and workshops from #SBS winners and industry experts alike, including a Google mainstage session on incorporating AI into your business, a NatWest panel Chaired by Debbie Lewis, with Absolute Collagen Founder Maxine Laceby, Spice Kitchen Founder Sanjay Aggarwal and Naturally Tiwa Skincare Co-Founder Shalom Lloyd as panellists, as well as an inspirational session from #SBS winner The British Craft House owner Susan Bonnar on crossing the £1m + turnover threshold.

On supporting small business, Retail Entrepreneur and Creator of #SBS Theo Paphitis said: “To this day I’m still gobsmacked that something I started from my kitchen counter one Sunday afternoon has since catapulted to become one of the UK’s leading small business networks, offering an annual event, exclusive industry-access and a platform to upskill and take their business to the next level – all for free!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winners were also given the opportunity to have 1-2-1 advice sessions with industry experts and have their professional photograph taken. New winner also received their certificate from Theo Paphitis and had a photo taken together.

Nic said ”The whole experience has been incredible. From when I received the news I was a winner all the way back in 2022, to being a part of an exclusive group of #SBS winners to finally being able to attend an event and meet Theo. I’m still pinching myself that this has happened to me. I’ve been networking for over 3 years and have met many small business owners in that time. I have a huge love of supporting small businesses and am absolutely thrilled that I’m a part of such a supportive community of empowering business owners.”

Small business champion and Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue Chairman, Theo Paphitis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK. My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Nic Gray PA every success.”

Anyone looking for a re‐tweet from Theo should tweet on Twitter or do an Instagram post to him about their business on Sunday between 5 PM and 7.30 PM and include the hashtag #SBS. Six lucky businesses are re‐tweeted every Monday at 8PMand then invited to enter their profile on the new website, attend the annual #SBS networking event and take advantage of the networking opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are looking for a Virtual Assistant specialising in admin, bookkeeping and social media, please contact Nic Gray at Nic Gray PA on[email protected] .