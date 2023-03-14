Hailsham car wash could be replaced with electric vehicle charging points

A car wash in Hailsham could be demolished and replaced with charging points for electric cars if plans are approved.

Plans submitted to Wealden District Council are for Hailsham Service Station, in South Road, to lose its car wash. An electric vehicle (EV) charging zone, two jet wash bays, and canopy would be built in its place.

According to the plans: “The EV charging proposals are considered to positively respond to the local and national planning policy context and the wider UK aspiration to promptly improve the EV charging network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are no physical environmental or designation constraints which would inhibit the occupation of the site for the proposed use.”

Hailsham car wash could be replaced with electric car charging points (photo from Google Maps)

Members of the public can comment on the plans until March 27 (reference: WD/2023/0453/F).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad