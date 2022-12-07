A charity shop in Hailsham has won a festive window display competition.

The St Wilfrid's Hospice shop, located in the Quintins Centre, was chosen by Hailsham Forward and Hailsham & District Chamber of Commerce representatives as the winner of this year's competition.

Several shop displays were short-listed for the award but there was no topping the efforts of St Wilfrid's Hospice with a traditional Winter Wonderland theme in the window.

Mickey Caira, deputy town clerk and business enterprise manager, said: "We were impressed by the way that some shops had continued their festive theme inside, with many having decorated trees, hanging baubles and tinsel throughout. The dressing-up and decorating of shop windows for Christmas clearly enhances the festive spirit of this important retail period.

Hailsham charity shop wins best dressed Christmas window competition (photo from HTC) - L-R: Graham Wellock, Heather Reece, Mark Hallett

"I’d like to thank all those shops who took the time and trouble to set up such brilliant displays, as well as my colleagues at the Town Council and Hailsham Forward for organising and judging the competition."

