Hailsham could be getting a new convenience store

The plans submitted to Wealden District Council propose for land on London Road to become home to a new convenience store. Currently the land has a vacant building on which was a plumber’s merchant but this building would be demolished and replaced with a new build.

Plans say: “In the final analysis, it was determined that the correct course of action would be to demolish the existing building and construct a modern structure which would allow for a more practical sustainable and commercial arrangement.”

As well as the new shop, there would be four car parking spots and five bike stands. One of the car spaces will double as a space for small delivery vehicles too when needed. If approved, the store would need two full-time employees and four part-time employees.

-

Advertisement Hide Ad