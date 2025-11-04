Hailsham hardware store announces closure

A hardware store in Hailsham has announced that it set to close.

JDK at Hailsham Hardware, which specialises in DIY, home, kitchen and garden supplies, announced on November 1 that it would be closing ‘over the coming weeks’ due to rising costs.

A spokesperson for the business said: “Due to rising costs and poor trade, we have taken the decision to close the business in the coming weeks.

“For the duration of our stay, we will be having a clearance sale with a minimum of 20% off all lines, currently in the shop. Further reductions on other items such as bake wear and Christmas lights.

"We would like to thank our loyal customers, who have been so supportive over the last three years.”