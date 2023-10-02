BREAKING
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack

Hailsham pub named in national Good Beer Guide

A Hailsham pub has been acclaimed for the quality of its real ale – by members of the town’s Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) branch.
By Sam Pole
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 18:56 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 18:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The George Hotel in George Street is listed in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2024.

Local branch members chose the Wetherspoon pub following regular visits to it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A CAMRA spokesman said: “The George Hotel deserves its place in the Good Beer Guide 2024.

Most Popular
The George Hotel in George Street is listed in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2024. Picture: GoogleThe George Hotel in George Street is listed in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2024. Picture: Google
The George Hotel in George Street is listed in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2024. Picture: Google

“It is our belief that if a licensee serves an excellent pint of real ale, then everything else in the pub, including customer service, quality of food and atmosphere, are likely to be of an equally high standard.”

The pub’s manager, James Goldsmith, said: “I am delighted that The George Hotel has been recognised for the quality of its real ales by CAMRA members.

“We offer our customers an excellent range of real ales at all times, including those from regional brewers and microbrewers, as well as hosting our own beer festivals.”

Related topics:HailshamGeorge StreetWetherspoon