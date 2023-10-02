A Hailsham pub has been acclaimed for the quality of its real ale – by members of the town’s Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) branch.

The George Hotel in George Street is listed in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2024.

Local branch members chose the Wetherspoon pub following regular visits to it.

A CAMRA spokesman said: “The George Hotel deserves its place in the Good Beer Guide 2024.

“It is our belief that if a licensee serves an excellent pint of real ale, then everything else in the pub, including customer service, quality of food and atmosphere, are likely to be of an equally high standard.”

The pub’s manager, James Goldsmith, said: “I am delighted that The George Hotel has been recognised for the quality of its real ales by CAMRA members.