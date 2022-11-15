A pub in Hailsham has been praised for its toilets.

The Wetherspoon - The George Hotel in George Street has been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors for the Loo of the Year Awards 2022.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of public toilets in the UK. Inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them. All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all. The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The George Hotel, a Wetherspoon pub, is managed by James Goldsmith. James said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

Hailsham pub shines at ‘Loo of the Year Awards 2022’ (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

