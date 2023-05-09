Hailsham renewable energy firm OHM Energy continues ambitious expansion with new director

Business consultant, Paul Vine, has joined as a Director for local renewable company OHM Energy. The senior appointment for the Hailsham-based firm follows Dan Smart and Jim Fletcher joining the Board last month as the company continues a steep growth trajectory.

Paul Vine

Vine is to spearhead the commercial arm of OHM Energy and brings with him an impressive track record of delivering large-scale energy and carbon-saving projects in renewable energy and infrastructure for large corporates such as Centrica Business Solutions, Affinity Water, Chichester District Council and Everyone Active.

An avid business developer with a passion for the environment and innovative technologies, Vine also has a robust international network that will help propel OHM Energy’s ambitions overseas.

Paul Vine says “Joining OHM Energy at this critical stage of growth is incredibly exciting. I have known the team for several years and we have worked on a number of projects together. I have huge respect for their ethos and work in the community as well as their core business. I’m looking forward to building up the commercial arm and launching in Europe this year.”

Jason Lindfield, Co-founder of OHM Energy says “We have worked on some high profile projects with Paul recently and we’re delighted to have him on board. He brings large-scale expertise to the team which completes our client offering. This year is a breakthrough time for OHM as we rapidly scale up human capital in order to realise some of our more ambitious plans in the UK and Europe.”