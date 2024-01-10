Hailsham restaurant closes with immediate effect due to ‘continued financial difficulties’

A Hailsham restaurant has announced its closure with immediate effect due to ‘continued financial difficulties’.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

B12 Bar and Kitchen on Hailsham high street, announced the closure on Tuesday, January 9.

Owner, Melvyn Funnell-Strange said: “Unfortunately, due to continued financial difficulties caused by Covid, increased overheads, price increases from suppliers and the cost of living crisis, the business is no longer sustainable or financially viable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“You will appreciate this is a very difficult time for us all at B12 and we are navigating through a process which is not familiar to us. We have done all that we can to keep the business going for a long time but have sadly had to accept that the time has come to close it’s doors.

A Hailsham restaurant has announced its closure with immediate effect due to ‘continued financial difficulties’. Picture: B12 Bar and Kitchen

“Thank you all for the support you have shown to us since we opened in September 2019 and for your continued support and understanding at this time, we couldn’t be more grateful.

“If you have a table reservation then I’m afraid these will be cancelled and for any parties or events we will be in touch with you directly in due course.

“Catering By Bucklers will remain the same and Bucklers will re-open, as planned, on Monday 15 January 2024. Any vouchers can be still be used in Bucklers as well.